Wayne B. Olson

Wayne B. Olson, 83, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Our House Assisted Living, Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born on October 31, 1938, in Two Rivers, WI, son of the late Vernon and Beatrice (Lyons) Olson. He married Florence Hunnaman in Wausau, WI. She preceded him in death. Wayne served his country in the US Marines for four years as well as in the US Army as a Green Beret for six years during the Vietnam War.

Wayne worked for Kolbe & Kolbe, Wausau Concrete, JJ Security, and Hammerblow. He enjoyed walking and even participated in a Peace March in both New York and Washington DC. One of his favorite memories was meeting John Wayne while in Vietnam. Wayne also enjoyed sharing stories of his climb on Mt. Fuji.

Survivors include his three children, Mary (James) Mathie of Mosinee, Ellen Turzinski of Wausau, and Lynn (Steve) Pozorski of Mosinee; grandchildren, Dan, Clint, Julie, Luke, Jason, Tracy, Ashley, and Ryan; five great grandchildren; sisters Toni Standford of Wausau, Faye (Dennis) Hardt of Wausau, and Vermeer (Don) Londerville of Wausau; brother Greg (Nadeem) Olson of Austin, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brothers, Allen, Warren, Tom, and Daniel Olson; son-in-law Gary Turzinski; brother-in-law Mike Standford.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St. Wausau. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Thomas J. Rakow

Thomas (Tom) J. Rakow, 83, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Wausau Manor, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born on January 15, 1939, in Wausau, Wisconsin son of the late Lewis and Ella (Jansean) Rakow. On October 2, 1965, Tom married Joyce Hieronimus in the at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in the township of Stettin. She survives.

He attended elementary school at Church Hill School in the township of Maine. In 1957 he graduated from Wausau Senior High. He enlisted in the Army National Guard, serving in the 32nd infantry division.

Tom was a dairy and ginseng farmer in the town of Stettin for 36 years. His passion by far were his tractors and machinery he used for his crops. He enjoyed sharing stories of his days growing up on his home farm in the township of Maine and collected and displayed model tractors from his childhood. In retirement from dairy and ginseng farming, Tom pursued cash cropping to continue to enjoy his passion for farm equipment.

Tom enjoyed retreats to his cabin on Long Lake in the Harrison Hills with his family for almost 20 years. He particularly enjoyed the annual pontoon parade where he was able to listen to his favorite polka music live on the lake. During the years at the cabin, he was able to reconnect with friends from his time in the Army National Guards. Many nights were spent around a campfire retelling tales from their time enlisted.

Tom is survived by his wife of 56 years, his daughter Jennifer (Tony) Podjaski and two grandchildren: Allison and Harvey Podjaski. He is further survived by a brother, John (Sue) Rakow; brother-in law, Terry Kohlwey; sister-in-law Lois Zahrt; sister-in-law Sue (Dan) Thelen; and 10 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was further preceded in death by his sister Ruth Kohlwey, sister-in-law Nancy Hieronimus, brother-in-law Ron Zahrt, and niece Kristen Schumann.

Norlan S. Kowalski

Norlan S. Kowalski, 84, passed away peacefully at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on June 2, 2022. He was surrounded by family.

He was born on July 28, 1937, to Gust and Martha (Koskey) Kowalski on the family homestead in Mosinee, WI. He spent his entire life living there even though many changes took place throughout these past 84 years. Norlan was welcomed into a family of seven siblings—Leonard, Myron, Adam, Lorraine, Vincent, Virginia, and Caroline. He was later joined by one more sibling when Norlan turned six, his brother Frank. When Norlan’s father Gust lost the use of his arms, he bought a truck and started hauling logs for the Mosinee Paper Mill as well as hauling livestock. While Gust would work the pedals, the young boys took turns shifting gears and steering the wheel.

While growing up on the family farm, he came to love working with the horses best of all. One always knew that Norlan was out training horses whenever he had an opportunity. And the family property gave him plenty of space to ride those horses. His greatest passion was training, owning (Sugar, Queenie, JR, Buck, Pistol, Chip and Tex) and selling good horses.

He met Geraldine Golz at a polka dance. One of the things that Norlan loved to do was dance, and he loved to polka more than anything. Whenever he was on the dance floor, he kicked up a storm.

After Norlan and Geraldine married in 1966, they worked together as a team, forming Kowalski Livestock & Trucking—transporting horses and calves, hay and straw across country, Kowalski Trucking-purchasing dump trucks and working for American Asphalt, and finally starting a service spreading lime for the farmers in the area. Norlan spoke about retiring, but could never give up helping. He was spreading lime for a farmer the Tuesday before his death.

When he did take a break from working, he enjoyed traveling to Wyoming and helping ranchers trail their herds to the mountain summer pasture in June and then bringing them back down in October. He loved to bowl and play horseshoes. He and Geraldine also enjoyed attending the PRCA National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and meeting there with family and friends.

Norlan is survived by his wife Geraldine, his sister Virginia Tabaka (Schofield), his brother Frank (Gloria) Kowalski of Mosinee, his sister-in-law Annabelle Kowalski, sisters-in-law Joanne (Bill) Lewitzke of Wausau, Jane (Don) Seubert of Wausau, Deb (Tim) Johnson of Wausau, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Gust, his mother Martha, his siblings Leonard (Irene), Myron (Betty), Adam (Helen), Lorraine (Jim) Heil, Vincent, Caroline (William) Brandenburg, and brother-in-law Roman Tabaka.

Visitation will be held at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 6th Street, Wausau, WI. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 4:30 to 8 P.M. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. with visitation one hour before the service starts.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the local EMS team and the staff of Aspirus Cardiac Intensive Care Unit for the skillful and compassionate care that was given to Norlan.

Kaitlyn R. Czaplewski

Kaitlyn Rae Czaplewski, age 28, passed away unexpectedly on June 1st, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of Paul J. Czaplewski and Roxann Kahl Alioto. Kaitlyn was born in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on August 10, 1993 at Riverview Hospital, and attended local grade schools and attended high school at Stevens Point Area Senior High.

Kaitlyn worked in hospitality as a supervisor. She loved her son Zaylin and spending time with him, and was also looking forward to giving birth to her newborn son Raylin, who was also tragically lost. She loved to be around her friends and family along with making sure everyone had a smile to her funny jokes. She had a passion for the arts whether it was making homemade gifts, drawing, or singing she had an inspiration to create from her heart.

Kaitlyn is survived by her son, Zaylin Czaplewski of Plover, WI; father, Paul Czaplewski of Plover, WI; mother, Roxann Kahl Alioto (Joseph Stodall) of Shawano, WI; siblings Curtis (Elizabeth) Wheeler of Shawano, WI; Bridgette Wheeler of Shawano, WI; Alex Stodall of Shawano, WI; Step Grandfather Denny (Kathy) Thompson of Shawano; and nieces and nephews, Andrew, Austin, Brandon, NY, Masonn, Meiah, Deionee, and Danali, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Kaitlyn was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents, and one aunt, Ann Ray, three uncles Edward Czaplewski III, Victor Rohn, and Darrin Ray.

Roger L. Hanson

Roger L. Hanson, 89 of Wittenberg, died on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Compassus House of Dove in Marshfield.

Roger was born on February 16, 1933, in Wittenberg, to Carl and Pearl (Sickler) Hanson. Roger graduated high school from Wittenberg High School in 1951 and received a degree in Industrial Arts from UW Stout in 1955 where he was president of the student council.

On August 21, 1954, Roger was united in marriage to Ramona Brunner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leopolis.

Upon graduation, Roger taught high school in West Allis for seven years and then moved to Wittenberg and taught for four years. He then started Hanson Sanitation & Excavating, a job he truly loved and never really retired from. Roger loved bowling for his company team, the ‘Hanson Diggers’. He was a past member of the Wittenberg Fire Department, cubmaster and was active in the Wittenberg community. He was also a member of Holy Family St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg.

Roger is survived by his wife, Ramona; three sons, Steve (Jane) Hanson of Marathon City, Stuart (Lynne) Hanson of Eland and Eric (Kay) Hanson of Rockland, CA; 10 grandchildren, Jason, Nick, Angie, Brian, Jeremy, Nicole, Keegan, Carl, Evan and Megan; 17 great grandchildren; one sister, Sylvia (Wallace) Yount of Crystal Lake, Il and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joseph, in infancy; a sister, Donna Miller and a brother, Russel Hanson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Holy Family St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Father Matthew Settle will preside. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church beginning at 9:00am until the time of Mass.

Peggy A. Olson

Peggy A. Olson, 90 of Birnamwood, died on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Peggy was born on September 8, 1931 in Wabeno, the daughter of George and Bernette (Mischo) Carlson.

On June 19, 1954, Peggy was united in marriage to Warren Olson in Antigo. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2020.

Peggy was a graduate of the Stevens Point Normal School. She taught for several area schools for many years retiring at the age of 79. She enjoyed knitting hats and made thousands through the years. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and reading. She was an active member of the Mattoon Church of the Nazarene and taught Sunday School for many years.

Peggy is survived by three sons, Michael (Toni), Kurt (Cindy) and Jack (Danielle); seven grandchildren, Todd (Cindy), Brent (Jordyn), Shelly (Karl) Spaay, Katrina (Phil) Hutto, Kurt Jr. (Krysta), Steven (Aleshia) and Cody (Friend, Brianna); seven great-grandchildren, Carter, Luke, Evan, Emma, Reid, Brayden and Declan; a sister, Connie Balis and Julie Olson.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband and parents and siblings, William, Lorraine, Mary Lou, Betty, Kathleen, Claris and John.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30AM on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Mattoon Church of the Nazarene. Rev. Robert Hess and Rev. Todd Olson will preside. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, town of Hutchins. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9AM until the time of service at the church.

