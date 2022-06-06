By Shereen Siewert

City officials this week will review a proposal for public indoor green space at the former Wausau Chemical building, the sole response to a request for proposals released in April.

The proposal for “Infused” was submitted by Matthew and Kristen Aschbrenner of Asch Properties, LLC. According to city documents, the proposed business would procure and supply produce, beverages, crafted oils, syrups, bitters and garnishes in an environmentally sustainable space.

Infused would not rely on any city financing. The couple is proposing purchasing the property for $40,000, with improvement costs estimated at $250,000.

“The main focus of the building will be an indoor garden with a central meeting space, surrounded by garden beds, enclosed in a pergola,” a proposal summary reads. “The garden beds will contain fruiting trees, tropical plants, climbers and vines, and edible varieties that will create a colorful, lush atmosphere.”

The building will include free wifi and equipment for business events. All lighting will be LED and energy efficient, with mocktails, teas and smoothies served in the garden space. Excess produce will be donated to local food pantries. Sales of mocktails and produce, along with private event rentals with space for up to 100 people indoors, would generate operating costs and profits. Two full-time and additional part-time staff are expected, the proposal reads.

The business aims to be open for pregame fun prior to Woodchucks games and would hold additional public and educational events.

Asch Properties is a family-run organization that includes a housing portfolio of renovations at multiple homes in the Wausau area, with a 10-year history and more than $1.4 million in restoration projects to date. First Wausau Building and Remodeling will serve as general contractor with PGA on deck for plumbing, heating and cooling.

The RFP was released April 13 with a May 26 due date.

The Economic Development Committee will review the proposal on Tuesday.