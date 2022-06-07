Throughout the summer, kids can earn free books by participating in the Marathon County Public Library’s Summer Reading Club. Stop by any MCPL location from June 1-Aug. 31 to pick up a summer reading review sheet, or track your reading online with the free Beanstack app. For more info, call 715-261-7220 or visit www.mcpl.us/slp!

From June 1-30, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations! Each kit will contain supplies for making a jellyfish out of a small terra cotta pot, ribbon, decorative stones and more. Kits are free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids can visit the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, to pick up a craft kit for making a crafted fish out of CDs and decorative paper. Kits will be available from June 1-30, while supplies last. Free. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

From June 13-18, kids and their families can pick up a special Grab & Go craft available only at the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon. Each kit will contain supplies and instructions for making an octopus craft. Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-443-2775.

Tom Pease. Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

Children’s performer Tom Pease will perform a variety of his catchy tunes during a free concert on The 400 Block in downtown Wausau. The concert will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on June 14. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Children’s musician Tom Pease will entertain audiences with a fun, music-filled performance on June 14 from 2-3 p.m. on the greenspace outside the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon. Featuring humor, storytelling and a fun repertoire of songs! Free. For more info, call 715-443-2775.

In-person Family Story Times are back at the Marathon County Public Library. Hear stories read by library staff and more on June 15 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Tweens and teens between the ages of 8-14 can join together for a book club on June 15 from 2-4 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. During this meeting, attendees can talk about their favorite graphic novels, and get some recommendations of ones to read. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

The Marathon County Public Library and Extension Marathon County will offer virtual classes on managing plant diseases in the garden on June 15 from 10-11 a.m., with the class repeated again that evening from 6-7 p.m. Both classes will be conducted via the Zoom app. Attendees can attend the class via webcam or by phone. Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10749.

Hear stories read by library staff while enjoying the outdoors on June 16 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids and families are invited to the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon, for Outdoor Story Time. Story time will be held on June 16 from 10:30-11 a.m. on the lawn outside the library. For more info, call 715-443-2775.

Get ready for a performance by children’s musician Tom Pease on June 16 from 11 a.m. to noon at Legion Memorial Park in Hatley. Pease will delight all ages with his humor, storytelling and a fun songs! Free. For more info, call 715-446-3537.

Children’s musician Tom Pease will bring fun and talent to Spencer with a free concert for kids and families on June 16 from 2-3 p.m. at the Spencer Lions Park. The concert will include storytelling, catchy songs, and audience participation. Call 715-659-3996 for more info.

The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host their next members-only book sale on June 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork for sale. Cost to join the Friends is $10/year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.



