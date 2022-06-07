Wausau Pilot & Review

A suspect has been located in connection with a threat against school officials at Three Lakes High School and Lakeland Union High School, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Three Lakes School District officials posted a message on Facebook Tuesday stating that all buildings and athletic fields would be closed due to a county-wide active threat.

Later, after the threat was deemed over, district officials said they would continue to keep buildings and fields closed for the evening but will reopen everything as normal on Wednesday.

No additional information about the alleged threat or suspect involved has been released.