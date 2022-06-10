Kronenwetter, WI – Spend your Sundays strolling the booths of the Kronenwetter Farmers Market. Vendors will feature a myriad of vegetables, fresh fruits, lemonade, delectable desserts, fresh-cut flowers, honey, eggs, lotions, soaps, salsas, clothing, shaved ice, and so much more!

Area musicians are set to perform throughout the summer. Visit the Village of Kronenwetter website or the Kronenwetter Farmers Market Facebook page for the schedule.

The market has also been approved for the WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. This program provides a one-time food benefit per growing season to WIC participants. Each eligible participant receives checks that are redeemable at local farmers’ markets.

“We’ve got a great line-up of vendors this year,” said Planning Technician William Gau. “We wanted to ensure a trip to our market would be worthwhile, and the assortment of merchandise will not disappoint.”

The market will be open every Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from June 12 until October 23, 2022 at Sunset Park. The park is located at 2390 Terrebonne Drive in Kronenwetter.