By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau woman arrested after a routine traffic stop had tens of thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine in her possession and is now being held on a $50,000 cash bond, according to court documents.

Police in the early morning hours of June 4 pulled over a vehicle that did not have tail lights illuminated, stopping the vehicle on Humboldt Street in Wausau. After discovering a loaded needle in a makeup container suspected to belong to a passenger, officers conducted a more thorough search and found more than 227 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside an empty bag of corn chips stuffed inside a backpack, according to the incident report.

The backpack allegedly belonged to 28-year-old Jenna Slaby, who is now facing charges of possessing amphetamine or methamphetamine with intent to deliver, greater than 50 grams, and possessing drug paraphernalia. Slaby, who was out on bond in four additional cases at the time of the arrest, is also facing bail jumping charges. The case was filed June 6 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

During an initial appearance Monday, Reserve Judge Jill Falstad ordered Slaby held on a $50,000 cash bond. She is also ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.

Court records show Slaby was most recently released April 27 on a signature bond in connection with two cases that include charges of retail theft, criminal damage to property and bail jumping. She is also facing charges of possession of methamphetamine as party to a crime, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in a case filed March 24. A signature bond was ordered in that case as well.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 15. Slaby remains behind bars as of June 9.