The Restlawn Memorial Park and the Wausau American Legion Post 10 partnered for the Memorial Day service at the park on Monday, May 30, 2022. The service included paying tribute to those who gave their lives for our country, those Missing in Action, the Prisoners of War and Veterans that have since passed.

The 2022 Honorees of the Avenue of Flags were LCPL Edward Marcott, First LT Leonard Sperberg, PFC James Strachota and S SGT Norman Winterhoff.

The service also included speakers, a Soloist, Bag Pipes, Echo Taps, Color Guard and Rifle Squad and the Boy Scouts.

On Memorial Day we give thanks for the freedom that we enjoy.

