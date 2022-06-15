Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is hospitalized after a fire in Schofield that severely damaged a home, officials said.

The fire was reported in a garage just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Erdman Street and the flames quickly spread to the home. Erdman Street runs east of Grand Avenue, just north of Hot Wok.

Crews from multiple departments responded and spent several hours battling the blaze.

Four people, including two children, and more than a dozen dogs were evacuated from the home. The Red Cross was also called to the scene and is assisting with housing for the inhabitants of the home, which has been declared unsafe.

The cause of the blaze has not been specified and no other injuries were reported.