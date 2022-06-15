Wausau Pilot & Review

Two Wausau-area men were indicted this week in separate cases alleging distribution of significant amounts of drugs in the area, according to a news release from the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

Kou Yang, 27, of Weston faces two counts of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The indictment alleges that he distributed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on August 30 and September 8, 2021.

If convicted, Yang faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison on each count. The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Reinhard is handling the prosecution.

Another indictment was passed down this week for 40-year-old Lawrence E. Lavergne, of Rothschild. Lavergne is charged with distributing methamphetamine and with possessing methamphetamine for distribution. The indictment alleges that on February 21, 2022, Lavergne distributed methamphetamine and that he possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

If convicted, Lavergne faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on the distribution charge, and a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years on the charge of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The charges against Lavergne are the result of an investigation by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Anderson is handling the prosecution.