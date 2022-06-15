UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Two people died in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers Tuesday in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said.

Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department Chief Tim Allen said a tanker truck hauling corn starch and a semi hauling plastic drain tile collided on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove. Both drivers were killed.

“We had two semis that collided,” Allen said. “Why they collided we’re not sure yet … We have no details on what the possible cause is.”

No other injuries were reported, the Racine Journal Times reported.

Smoke from the fire was visible from several miles. The road was still closed as of late Tuesday afternoon.

“Debris is still being picked up, and the fuel and oil that had leaked out of both vehicles still need to be cleaned up,” Allen said.

Brittany Grimm, who lives in the area, said she heard a “huge explosion” followed by “seven or eight smaller ones” at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Union Grove is located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Milwaukee.