Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a crisp, summer sipper with a sophisticated flair. The French Vanilla Martini is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!

Cocktail of the Week: French Vanilla Martini

1 1/2 oz Vanilla Vodka

1 1/2 oz Chambord

3 oz Pineapple juice

Pineapple slice, for garnish

To create this drink, pour the liquids into a shaker filled with ice, then shake to combine before pouring into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a slice of pineapple, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.