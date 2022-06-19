Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Volunteer at the 19th Annual ChalkFest Wausau. Opportunities include helping with registration, setting up supplies, assisting with Children’s Chalkfest, helping with trash and general grounds-keeping, taking down tents, loading trailer and general clean-up around the square June 24 through June 26. Contact 715-359-9709 or chalkfestwausau@gmail.com if you have questions.

Help Clean Up Our Environment on Fridays: Become An e-cycling Volunteer. Good News Project needs volunteers to help with their e-cycling program. Volunteers are needed on Fridays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Volunteers unload cars, weigh electronics and sort them into the appropriate containers. Call 715-843-5985, M-F 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., or email Susie at Susie@goodnewswi.com if interested.

Data Entry Person needed. Do you enjoy data entry or want to gain data entry experience? The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau can use you to process new membership forms and enter activity sheets this summer. To become a volunteer, complete and return a volunteer application to the Boys & Girls Club. You can find the volunteer application at www.bgclub.com/volunteer. For more information, contact Mao Thao at 715-845-2582, ext. 203, or maot@bgclub.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Items Needed for Clients. The Women’s Community’s pantry is utilized by the residents as well as clients who live off-site. The greatest current needs are toiletries, non-perishable food items and other household items, such as pillows, laundry detergent and electronic accessories, such as charging cords/blocks, etc. Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3200 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 with questions.

Used Cartridges Needed. Faith in Action Marathon County collects used inkjet/laserjet cartridges to exchange for funds that help provide needed rides to area seniors. You can bring your donations to us at 630 Adams St. (Immanuel Lutheran Church) Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Call Jamie with any questions at 715-848-8783 or email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County