By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau man is being held on a $25,000 bond after his arrest during a traffic stop that netted a major methamphetamine seizure, according to court documents.

Vonzell Williams II, 44, faces three counts of possessing methamphetamine in excess of 50 grams, along with charges of possessing THC and drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed June 16 in Marathon County Circuit Court, two days after his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wausau Police officer stopped a vehicle in which Vonzell was a passenger after noting a cracked windshield that spanned the width of the car. In addition, police say the car did not have a front vehicle plate displayed, which is required by Wisconsin law, and a back plate that was unreadable due to cracking and peeling paint.

Police searched the vehicle based on a number of factors including a strong smell of marijuana, according to the report. In Vonzell’s sweatshirt officers allegedly discovered multiple individually packaged bags containing a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. Police seized about 187 grams of meth, along with more than 24 grams of marijuana and about $1725 in cash during the arrest, according to the complaint.

Officials say a typical dose of methamphetamine is roughly 0.2 grams.

Vonzell, who made his initial appearance June 16, will have a preliminary hearing June 27. He remains behind bars as of Monday.