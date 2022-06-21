WAUSAU – Aspirus Health and Safe Kids Marathon County have partnered to bring the national Caught Being Safe initiative back to Marathon County this summer to encourage kids to wear helmets for wheeled sports.

Safe Kids Marathon County partners, such as officers from the Wausau and Everest Metro police departments, will keep an eye out for kids wearing a helmet when participating in wheeled sports, such as riding a bike or scooter. Those caught being safe and wearing a helmet will be rewarded with a coupon for one free small cake cone at any Briq’s Soft Serve location. In addition, kids who do not have a helmet may receive a ticket they can redeem for a free helmet.

For more bicycle safety tips, such as how to properly fit a helmet, visit https://www.aspirus.org/bicycle-safety.