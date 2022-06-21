WESTON – The League of Wisconsin Municipalities honored Sen. Jerry Petrowski, R-Marathon, June 20 with the Municipal Champion Award for legislation positively impacting communities across Wisconsin.

“Sen. Petrowski has announced he is not running for re-election this fall after decades in the state Legislature and we will miss his support of local government throughout his time in the legislature,” said the league’s Government Affairs Director Toni Herkert and Deputy Director Curt Witynski in a joint statement. “He has been well-respected as a legislator who was motivated by advancing the public good, rather than party doctrine or personal political gain. We thank him for championing municipal issues during this last legislative session.”

According to the league, Petrowski was the Senate lead author of 2021 Wisconsin Act 198, the compromise annexation and extraterritorial powers bill that the league negotiated with the Wisconsin Towns Association, which included the following items:

Prohibits a newly incorporated city or village from adding any of the remaining town territory for a five-year period after the incorporation, unless done through annexation by unanimous approval.

Restores the ability of a city or village to annex across county lines when the annexation is by unanimous approval.

Petrowski was also the Senate lead author of 2021 Wisconsin Act 162, a league-initiated bill requiring other taxing jurisdictions, such as the county and the school district, to contribute to the payment of interest on property tax refunds.