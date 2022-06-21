For Wausau Pilot & Review

MADISON – The Wausau Woodchucks couldn’t recover from an early deficit and fell 5-1 to the Madison Mallards in Northwoods League baseball action Tuesday night at Warner Park.

The loss is the third straight for the Woodchucks (10-13), who scored their only run in the first inning for a second time in three games.

After Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State) was hit by a pitch, Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) drove him in with a two-out RBI single to give Wausau a quick 1-0 lead. The base hit extended Shallenberger’s on-base streak to a perfect 14-for-14 this season.

The Mallards tied the game in the bottom of the first before scoring in each of the next four frames to take control. Starter Jared Burch (Houston Baptist) was charged with his third loss of the season for the Chucks after surrendering five earned runs over three-plus innings. Despite four strikeouts, he left a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning which was inherited by Ben Abernathy (West Virginia).

The former Mountaineer and future UAB Blazer would strand all three runners before cruising through the rest of the game. He faced the minimum over 4 2/3 innings, retiring 14 batters on just 45 pitches and tallying three strikeouts.

But the Wausau offense couldn’t rally behind the bullpen. Cal Hejza (Illinois) and Zach Levenson (Miami) each doubled in the late innings but were stranded in scoring position. The Woodchucks were 0-for-2 on stolen base attempts and the Madison bullpen held firm.

Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston) extended his hitting streak to five in the loss. Brock Watkins (BYU) added to his team lead by recording his 15th hit of the season for the Chucks.

Wausau will host Madison on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Athletic Park.