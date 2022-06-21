Throughout the summer, kids can earn free books by participating in the Marathon County Public Library’s Summer Reading Club. Stop by any MCPL location from June 1-Aug. 31 to pick up a summer reading review sheet, or track your reading online with the free Beanstack app. For more info, call 715-261-7220 or visit www.mcpl.us/slp.

From June 1-30, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations! Each kit will contain supplies for making a jellyfish out of a small terra cotta pot, ribbon, decorative stones and more. Kits are free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids can visit the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, to pick up a craft kit for making a crafted fish out of CDs and decorative paper. Kits will be available from June 1-30, while supplies last. Free. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

Get outside and hear some stories at the library! Story time will be held on June 28 from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Hear stories read by library staff and sing along to catchy songs! Free. For more information, call 715-359-6208.

On June 29, kids and families can attend Family Story Time outdoors from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Staff members from the Mosinee Branch will offer a fun and free Family Story Time on June 29 from 10:30-11 a.m. at River Park in Mosinee. Tables and chairs will be set up, but attendees are asked to bring any other things they may need. Call 715-693-2144.

Tweens and teens between the ages of 8-14 can join together for a book club on June 29 from 2-4 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. During this meeting, attendees can talk about books they’ve read that take place in other countries, and get recommendations for others to read. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Hear stories read by library staff while enjoying the outdoors on June 30 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

From July 1-30, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations! Each kit will contain supplies for making a jeweled treasure chest using a paper template, craft jewels and more! Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids can visit the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, between July 1-30 to pick up a craft kit for making a Harry Potter-inspired magic wand. Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-693-2144.