For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks returned home after a four-game road trip and rolled past the Madison Mallards 13-2 on Wednesday at Athletic Park in Northwoods League action.

The Chucks (11-13) got off to a blazing hot start with a double by Brent Widder (Evansville) to lead off the first inning, followed by a single by Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State), putting runners at the corners. Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston) smashed a single to centerfield, scoring Widder from third. Brock Watkins (BYU) hit a sacrifice fly to score Dorraugh, followed by an electric double by Zach Levenson (Miami) to help Kilpatrick cross the plate to make it 3-0.

Camden Janik (Illinois) started off the bottom of the second inning with a hit by pitch, followed by Widder getting on in similar fashion. Dorraugh drove a single to right field, plating Janik for another run. Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) followed suit, driving in Widder to put the Chucks up 5-0 at the end of the second.

The Chucks scored three more runs in the bottom of the third after loading the bases on walks. The Mallards tried to get something going in the fourth inning and scored one run, but Levenson quickly extinguished their flicker of hope by smacking a two-run home run to left field that made it 10-1.

Madison (11-13) tried to rally again in the fifth inning, scoring one more run. However, the Woodchucks answered in full force by adding three more runs to bring the score to 13-2.

Wausau travels to Green Bay on Thursday before hosting the Rockers on Friday at 6:35 p.m.