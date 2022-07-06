Hey there, I’m Meeshie! I’m a cute little lady here at Hotel HSMC after being found as a stray. I’m very sweet and cuddly, but a little shy until you get to know me. Once we’re friends you will never be lonely again. If you’re looking for a velcro cat, I’m the one for you. Come visit me soon!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.