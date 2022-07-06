Art studios in the Northwoods will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 22, 23 and 24 for the annual Summer North Woods Art Tour.

The free, self-guided tour is organized into 37 unique studios along the backroads of Iron, Vilas, Oneida and Lincoln counties. Visitors are invited to travel through charming small communities and visit the seldom-open-to-the-public private workspaces of selected artists, who will be demonstrating in their studios.

The tour will welcome two new studios this year: quilter Wendy Ahnen of Artwerq Studio, Eagle River, and Dave Miess of Natural Spaces Photography, Eagle River.

Brochures with a map and driving directions to individual studios are available at local chambers of commerce, visitor centers, local businesses and online at www.northwoodsarttour.com Tour information and features about artists can also be found on Facebook. Search for North Woods Art Tours.