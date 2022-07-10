For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks (2-2 second half, 19-21 overall) demolished the Madison Mallards (1-3) for the second night in a row in a thrilling 17-8 win to take the two-game Northwoods League series at Athletic Park.

A combination of Chucks bats being on fire with 17 hits and three massive home runs, plus a strong defense led the team to victory.

Brent Widder (Evansville) got the party started for the Woodchucks with a home run in the bottom of the first over the left field wall to plate the first run of the game.

Nik Levenstein (North Georgia) kept the crowd alive in the third inning with a three-run home run to dead center field, scoring Zach Levenson (Miami) and Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston). The Chucks scored five runs to follow in the fourth inning, coming mainly from bases-loaded walks by the Mallards pitcher to launch the Chucks back into the lead with a score of 11-6.

Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State) joined the home run derby with a three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth inning to score the last three runs of the game for the Woodchucks, who battled through position player pitching for the rest of the night to close out the win.

The Woodchucks will return to Athletic Park on Sunday for a 1:05 p.m. game against the Kalamazoo Growlers. It is Bark in the Park day, so bring your dogs along to the game. Tickets can be purchased online at https://wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/ or by calling 715-845-5055.