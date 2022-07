Wausau Pilot & Review

A man’s body was discovered Saturday morning in a ditch near the Black River Bridge in Taylor County, officials confirmed Monday.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department identified the man as Keith Binder, a 48-year-old Medford resident. Police say Binder appears to have died within 24 hours of the discovery, on County Hwy. O in the town of Little Black.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death. No foul play is suspected.