MERRILL – The Chalk It Up chalk art contest will be held in conjunction with Family Fun Night July 13 at Normal Park, 500 N. Center Ave. in Merrill.

Check in runs from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and artists can begin their work as early as 7:45 a.m. End time is 5 p.m. Prizes will be given to the top artist’s drawing in three categories: youth, adult and community choice.

Cost is $15 per square; chalk included. Pre-register at https://forms.gle/f6aPD5fxN5dR8v6z7

Family Fun Night runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and features an inflatable, face-painting, crafts and kids races, among other activities. The Merrill City Band will play at 7 p.m.

