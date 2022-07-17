Wausau Pilot & Review

APPLETON – The Wausau Post 10 Legion baseball team won its first two games at the Appleton Legion Tournament on Saturday, defeating La Crosse 3-1 and Green Bay 14-2, to extend its winning streak to four.

Wausau scored all three of its runs of the opening game against La Crosse in the bottom of the fifth inning as Lane Juedes connected for a two-run double and Ethan Graham scored on an error.

Dylan Ackermann went the distance for the Bulldogs, striking out five without a walk and allowing just four hits and an unearned run in seven innings of work.

Juedes and Bryce Heil each had two hits for Wausau.

Against Green Bay, Evan Graff had a five-inning complete game to earn the win for Wausau.

The Bulldogs scored four times in the first inning and added eight more in the third to blow it open.

Juedes was 3-for-4 and scored three times, and Isaiah Piscitello had three doubles and four RBI to pace the Wausau offense.

Graham, Wes Schneider and Graff each had two hits as well.

Wausau (21-13) will play two more games at the tournament on Sunday, taking on host Appleton Post 38 at 11 a.m. and Germantown at 1:30 p.m.