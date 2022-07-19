MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines – Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

Get With The Guidelines – Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to guidelines that can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.

Marshfield Medical Center also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduces the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster alteplase.

In addition, the center received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award.

Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.