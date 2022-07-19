RHINELANDER – The Samoset Council, Boy Scouts of America will hold its third annual Smiley Stampede Aug. 27 at Crystal Lake Scout Reservation in Rhinelander.

Instead of hitting the pavement this year, participants will traverse trails and enjoy lake scenery at the reservation, home to Camp Tesomas, Akela’s World and Hanna Venture Base.

Proceeds will assist families and youths in the Samoset Council Outreach Program that supports youth in 13 counties, including Marathon, Portage, Oneida, Lincoln, Wood and Vilas.

Participants can choose to run a chip-timed 5k or 10k with a gun start. In addition, a half-mile kid’s loop will be available.

Get a taste of the Scout camp life by pitching a tent and camping Aug. 26, the night before the race, and enjoy a carb-filled pasta dinner in the dining hall. Aug. 27 tent camping will also be available.

Kids can enjoy unlimited rock-climbing and zipline for a flat $5 cash fee. Concessions and the Trading Post will be open for purchases the day of the event.

Packet pickup and registration starts at 9 a.m. The 10k and 5k will start at 11 a.m. with the Kid’s Loop following that. Awards will take place after the Kid’s Loop race.

Registration is online and ends Aug. 25. Registrations are also accepted at the door up to 15 minutes before the races start.

All participants will get swag and Smiley goodies.

For more information and to sign up, go to Samoset.org or visit http://www.samoset.org/support-us/smileys-stampede/73555