WAUSAU – The city of Wausau Fire Department will put its newest truck, uniquely designed to accommodate the needs of the community and firefighting personnel, in service on July 20.

A small dedication event will be held at 10 a.m. July 20 at fire station two, 3017 Seymour Lane. At the event, staff will discuss ladder two’s features.

The Sutphen ladder truck was designed by Custom Fire out of Oceola. It has a 75-foot mid-mount ladder, a 1500 GPM pump, a remote-controlled aerial master stream and other unique features. The truck will carry firefighting tools, extrication equipment, and ALS-level EMS equipment. The truck can carry a crew of four firefighters.

The new truck will replace the 1984 truck two that was decommissioned in April 2021 because of safety concerns.

Firefighters started training with the new truck on July 13. The department will officially place the unit into service following the dedication ceremony.