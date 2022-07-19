Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Post 10 Polar Bears snagged a late lead and defeated Marshfield 5-2 at Athletic Park in Merrill on Monday, paving the way for a trip to the state tournament this weekend.

“The boys played good baseball this week,” Coach Jon Albee said. “Hats off to our pitching staff for giving us a chance in every game. We were really happy with the bats and aggressive base running. We’ve got a pretty special group of kids on this team, and it’s been fun to watch them play.”

Wausau’s first game is at 1 p.m. Friday, July 22 at Memorial Park in Plover, where they’ll face Little Chute.

Monday’s championship game was tied at two with Wausau batting in the bottom of the sixth when Davis Winter singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.

Winter went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Polar Bears in hits. Wausau was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Brennan Fictum made the most plays with nine.

General Manager Ryan Whalen said he is proud of the players and coaches that provide opportunities to Wausau Junior Legion Post 10 players.

“These boys have created friendships and memories that will last a lifetime,” Whalen said. ” All while continuing to develop their craft on the baseball field. So much to be happy about, but there’s still work to do this weekend in Plover.”

Lucas Hager took the win for Wausau. The ace lasted seven innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out eight.

“We have a group of kids here that are fun to coach, and they play the game the right way,” Coach Jon Winter said. “We’re excited for the opportunity to compete at state and try to bring home a championship.”

