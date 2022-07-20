By Shereen Siewert

One of three men accused of repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Wausau will be sentenced in October after being convicted of trafficking a child, court records show.

Ger “Ace” Yang, 37, faced the most serious charges of the three suspects arrested: trafficking a child, enticing a child for prostitution and second-degree sexual assault of a child. Police say Yang paid the girl $60 for sex and later participated in a group assault of the girl. Dennis Moua, 31, and Jacob Allen Lo Fong, 18, were also charged.

Police say the alleged group assaults happened at Moua’s apartment during a party with about 20 people present.

Yang is the second man to be convicted in connection with the case. Jurors deliberated for just over two hours before finding Moua guilty of second-degree sexual assault as party to a crime, child enticement and bail jumping. He was convicted in September and sentenced Jan. 18 to 10 years initial confinement in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

Lo, who faces charges of child enticement and having sexual intercourse with a child age 15 or older, remains jailed on a $25,000 cash bond. A hearing in his case is scheduled for next week.

On Friday, Yang appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the child trafficking charge. All other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. A contested sentencing, where attorneys on both sides will make their case for an appropriate punishment for Yang, is set for Oct. 7. A presentencing investigation has been ordered.