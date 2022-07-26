

Book-of-the-Month Club: “The Keeper of Happy Endings” by Barbara Davis

Aug. 1-31. Stop by Marathon County Public Library’s Athens Branch in August to pick up Davis’ 2021 novel, along with questions and comments about the book. Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. [MCPL Athens]

Marathon City Book Club: “The Lager Queen of Minnesota” by J. Ryan Stradal

Aug. 8, 5:45 p.m. Join fellow readers and the Marathon City Branch staff in a discussion of J. Ryan Stradal’s “The Lager Queen of Minnesota!” For more info, call 715-443-2775. [MCPL Marathon City]

Edgar Book Club: “Nobody Will Tell You This but Me” by Bess Kalb

Aug. 9, noon. Stop by the Edgar Branch for an engaging discussion of books with fellow lit lovers and our staff. In August, they’ll chat about Bess Kalb’s maternal ancestry memoir. For more information, call 715-352-3155. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah

Aug. 9, 1 p.m. Take part in a lively discussion of a wide variety of books with the Hatley Branch staff and other book lovers, including Kristin Hannah’s 2021 novel in August. Call 715-446-3537 for more information. [MCPL Hatley]

Virtual Book Club: “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig

Aug. 15, 2 p.m. Join the Mosinee Branch staff and other book lovers for an engaging, virtual discussion of the August book club selection, “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig. Call 715-693-2144 for more information. [GoToMeeting (Online)]

Athens Book Club: “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Aug. 16, 2 p.m. Join the Athens Branch staff and other book lovers for a return of their monthly book club gatherings. In August, they’ll discuss Taylor Jenkins Reid’s wildly popular novel “Malibu Rising.” For more information, call 715-257-7292. [MCPL Athens]

Stratford Book Club: “These Precious Days” by Ann Patchett

Aug. 17, 1 p.m. Join the Stratford Branch staff and fellow readers for a book club discussion in August of Patchett’s newest collection of essays. For more information, call 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

Rothschild Book Club: “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner

Aug. 24, 11 a.m. Anyone is invited to join the Rothschild Branch staff and fellow book lovers for a discussion of a wide variety of books each month, including Penner’s 2021 novel. For more information, call 715-359-6208. [MCPL Rothschild]