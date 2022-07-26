RIB MOUNTAIN — Wausau 24 endurance mountain bike race and Wausau Trail Run returns to the Wausau area in July.

Nine Mile County Forest, 8704 Red Bud Road, Rib Mountain, plays host to the Wausau 24 weekend event with over 650 racers and runners traveling from 15 states to test their athletic ability and endurance on foot and bike. The weekend begins July 29 with the Wausau Trail Run featuring 5K, 10K and half-marathon distances starting at 7 p.m.

The marquee mountain bike race, Wausau 24, features a 13-mile lap traversing the Nine Mile single track and ski trails. Racers will compete solo or on teams to complete as many laps as possible in 6-hour, 12-hour and 24-hour categories. All bike race categories start at 10 a.m. July 30.

The event delivers a festival type experience with live music and complementary food and beer to all racers. The featured social event of the weekend for the bike racers is the Red Eye Brewing beer and pizza party on July 30 with music from Red Ben and the Missing Miles.

The kids have the chance to test their race skills in the Wausau 12- or 24-minute race, featuring a 1-mile beginner singletrack loop. A kids trail run follows the bike race for those who prefer to test their ability on foot.