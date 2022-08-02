RIB MOUNTAIN – A new fireside patio called Perry’s Fireside will be built at Nine Mile County Forest to memorialize the late Perry Dau.

The Dau family coordinated Perry’s Fireside project by partnering with the Wausau Nordic Ski Club and together they coordinated with the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to enhance the Nine Mile experience.

A groundbreaking will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 15 at 221700 Redbud Road, Rib Mountain. Speakers at the ground breaking event include Gary Zimbric, president of the Wausau Nordic Ski Club, and Jamie Polley, director of Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry.

Plans for this fireside patio project began shortly before Dau’s passing in June of 2021. He had recognized that Nine Mile was missing an outdoor social space and thought the patio would be a great addition for all Nine Mile enthusiasts to enjoy.

Numerous local foundations, charities and organizations have contributed to this project.