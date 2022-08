RIB MOUNTAIN – This town’s Sandy’s Bark Park expansion project is a finalist for the PetSafe Bark for Your Park Grant Contest and it needs your help – vote, specifically – to win.

Getting the most votes would give Rib Mountain $5,000 to help pay for water amenities at the park, 2201 Oriole Lane.

You can vote for Sandy’s Bark Park Expansion project daily until Aug. 31 at barkforyourpark.petsafe.com.