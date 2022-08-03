Wausau Pilot & Review

The South Beach Chamber Ensemble will hold its 16th annual chamber music festival South Beach Up North beginning Aug. 6 in Wausau.

“Mozart on the Move,” will be performed at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Universalist Unitarian Church, 504 Grant St., Wausau. It will begin with a tribute to Ukraine and features a high school string quartet, along with soprano Angela Sedrak singing a Vivaldi aria. There will selections from such artists as Mozart, Bach, Brahms, the Beatles and Ed Sheeran.

“Cherubini, Barber and Torrente,” will be performed at 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Wausau Conservatory of Music, 404 Seymour St., Wausau. It will feature the world premiere of Al Torrente’s “As the Earth Burns,” a string quintet composed with climate change in mind. Torrente and his wife, cellist Nancy Torrente, are coming from Cape Cod to participate in the performance. Wausau artist Thomas Moberg will collaborate with Al.

“Smetana and Mozart,” will be performed at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, 700 N. 12th St., Wausau. It will feature Wausau native Michael Andrews on cello, performing with violinist Sheena Gutierrez, coming from Miami, Rochelle Pearson, Wausau Conservatory string faculty, and Japanese pianist Rie Tanaka.

“Smetana and Mozart” will also be performed Aug. 12 and 13, in Minocqua and Marshfield, respectively. The Minocqua performance will be held at 7 p.m. at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 403 E. Chicago Ave. The Marshfield performance will be held at 4 p.m. at the Chestnut Center for the Arts, 208 S. Chestnut Ave.

For more information, call 305-389-1297 or visit sobechamberensemble.org.