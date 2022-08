Erin Witucki

MILWAUKEE — Wipfli LLP, a national consulting and accounting firm, has announced the promotion of Erin Witucki to partner in the Wausau tax practice.

Witucki was among 20 new partners and principals recently promoted by the company.

Witucki focuses her time on planning and preparing income tax returns for individuals, trusts and estates. Witucki assists clients with tax compliance, as well as tax planning, and is passionate about building trusted client relationships.