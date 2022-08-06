For Wausau Pilot & Review

MEQUON – With the score tied at 1-1 after four complete innings at Kapco Park, Friday night’s Northwoods League baseball contest between the Wausau Woodchucks and Lakeshore Chinooks was suspended due to dense fog.

The game will be made up in Wausau on Monday night at 5:05 p.m., with the Woodchucks at the plate with the bases empty and no outs in the top of the fifth. The regularly-scheduled game between the two teams will be played following the completion of the suspended contest at Athletic Park.

In the third inning, the Woodchucks scored on an RBI double by Chase Hug (Evansville). His slicing line drive to left field plated Camden Janik (Illinois), who played in his final game of the summer Friday.

The Chinooks tied the game in the fourth inning, but Nate Madej (Florida Southern) limited damage by inducing a double play with the bases loaded. Madej struck out three but walked six in his final outing of the summer.

The Woodchucks return to Wausau for the now 4½-game homestand starting Saturday where they’ll take on the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35 p.m. Saturday is Crystal Finishing Systems and JDRF night. There will be post-game fireworks after the game, presented by Crystal Finishing Systems. Buy tickets at https://northwoodsleague.com/wausau-woodchucks/.