For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks (33-31) finished off a sweep of a two-game series against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (34-31), winning 12-5 on Sunday afternoon at Athletic Park.

Despite the gloomy weather, the Chucks put on a show, hitting three home runs, one of which was a grand slam.

The Woodchucks bats started off quiet until the bottom of the fourth inning. The Chucks were trailing by three, but Garrett Hill (North Dakota State) kicked things off by launching a two-run home run to left field, scoring himself and Nik Levensteins (North Georgia), who had gotten a single.

In the bottom of the fifth, Chase Hug (Evansville) and Tyler Cox (Eckerd) both hit singles, followed by Levensteins being walked to load the bases for the Chucks. Hill stepped up to the plate and continued his hot streak by smashing another home run over the left field wall, earning himself his first collegiate grand slam to put the Woodchucks up over the Dock Spiders. Zach Kluvers (North Dakota State) then hit a double, and was brought in to score off of a single by Bradley Comer (UWSP), putting the Chucks at a 7-4 lead.

The scoring continued for the Woodchucks in the bottom of the seventh inning. Hill hit a double, was moved to third by fielder’s choice, then was brought home by a Dock Spiders error on a Kluvers single. Comer then hit a double, which plated Kluvers, extending the Woodchucks lead to 9-4.

The Woodchucks would not be satisfied. Levensteins provided the final three runs with a three-run home run in his final at bat as a Woodchuck in the bottom of the eighth.

The Woodchucks host the Lakeshore Chinooks at 5:05 p.m. Monday, which will start with the completion of Friday’s suspended game and followed up with the regularly-scheduled contest at Athletic Park.