WAUSAU – The completion of the city’s new Drinking Water Treatment Facility has been delayed about seven weeks until Oct. 4, the city announced this week.

The delay was primarily caused by a defect in ductile iron piping material. The contractor is responsible for fixing the problem, according to the city.

The time extension has monetary impacts, according to the city of Wausau, and it has been monetarily compensated for costs incurred because of construction delays.

Ninety percent of the construction at the new DWTF is complete, according to the city, and water began flowing to the new facility in mid-July. With the water flowing to the new facility from the wells, testing and startup of the new processes can begin.