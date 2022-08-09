For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks (35-31) took the weather induced doubleheader against the Lakeshore Chinooks (33-33) winning both games on Monday evening at Athletic Park by scores of 4-3 and 3-1.

The first game started in the fifth inning with the score tied at 1-1.

With Wausau as the visiting team in the first game, which had been suspended by fog on Friday in Mequon, the Chucks struck early in the top of the fifth inning with an RBI single by Maurice Gomez (Keiser University) to score Dwight Allen (Georgia) from third. Gomez would provide another RBI in the top of the seventh inning, driving Jc Ng (PomCna-Pitzer) around from third, giving the Chucks a 3-2 lead. Chase Hug (Evansville) would give the Woodchucks the final push they needed to take the game plating their fourth run in Jakob Boos (UWSP).

The second game was lightning fast, lasting just under two hours.

Lakeshore struck first, plating one run in the top of the fourth inning. Wausau sought revenge in the bottom of the fifth, when Bradley Comer (UWSP) and Gomez each walked, setting the scene for Ng to drive in a RBI single. Hug then was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Tyler Cox (Eckerd) drove in two runs from a scorching single down the first base line, putting the Chucks in the lead with a score of 3-1, which would hold through the end of the game, giving the Woodchucks the win.

Matt Milner (Southwestern Oklahoma State) pitched a complete seven-inning game by only allowing one run on three hits. He slammed the door by striking out nine batters in his outing, with 70 of his 104 pitches being strikes. His efforts would allow the Woodchucks to gain traction in their race to the playoffs.

The Woodchucks will return to Athletic Park on Tuesday as they face the Lakeshore Chinooks again at 6:35 p.m. The game is the Brickners Family Auto Group Night and is also the final Festival Foods Family Four Pack night. Tickets can be purchased online at https://wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/ or by calling 715-845-5055.