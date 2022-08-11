For Wausau Pilot & Review

ASHWAUBENON – The Wausau Woodchucks (36-32) saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end in a 6-1 loss to the Green Bay Rockers (29-39) in Northwoods League baseball action Wednesday night.

The Woodchucks’ bats never woke up in the defeat, as they struck out 14 times and tallied just three hits. Rockers’ starter Kyle Jungers (Edgewood) earned the win, striking out eight over five scoreless innings.

After a scoreless inning by starter Jace Baumann (UW-Stout), lefty Dylan Ackermann (Loras) surrendered five runs over three-plus innings of relief. He walked seven and struck out one, charged with a loss in his debut outing.

Bradley Comer (UW-Stevens Point) surrendered a homer but was charged with just one run over two innings of relief – his first outing on the mound.

Aidan Corn (Pasco-Hernando State College) retired all six Rockers he faced in the late innings in what became his best outing of the summer thus far. The two-way player started at designated hitter, but pitched the final two frames.

The Woodchucks’ lone run came in the top of the sixth thanks to a lead-off double by Chase Hug (Evansville) and an RBI groundout by Tyler Cox (Eckerd).

Wausau stranded two runners in the top of the ninth and nine in total in the defeat. Green Bay has now won five games in a row.

The Woodchucks’ loss was their first since Aug. 1, and their first at Capital Credit Union Park since 2019. They lead the season series against the Rockers 9-2 and finish the two-game series on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m.

The Woodchucks’ next, and final home game of 2022 season is Friday against Madison. Gates open at 5:35 p.m. and first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Box seats are sold out, but reserved bleacher seats are still available. It’s American Family Insurance night at the ballpark and includes post0game fireworks. Buy tickets at https://northwoodsleague.com/wausau-woodchucks.