Robert J. Scholke

Robert John Scholke of Wausau, WI suffered a heart attack and passed away while on his morning walk Tuesday August 9th at the age of 66.

Bob was married to his devoted wife Beth (Van Hierden) for 44 years. They share two loving children, Robert Aaron (Laura) Scholke of Wausau, WI, and Molly (Ben) Jenkins of Corpus Christi, TX as well as four wonderful grandchildren, Ruby & Ivy Scholke and Carter & Owen Jenkins. Bob is survived by his sister Patricia (John) Konkel as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Bob joins his parents, Robert James & Kathleen, and father-in-law Henry Van Hierden in eternal life. Bob was a graduate of Pius XI High School in West Allis. He then attended the University of WI-Stout where he met the love of his life. Upon graduation, after a short career as a high school shop teacher Bob launched a career with Honda Motor Company. He and Beth moved to Wausau to enjoy retirement in 2013 after 34 years as an engineer at Honda.

Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He worked hard and enjoyed his passions. Bob lived retirement to the fullest with 5-mile daily walks, biking, and skiing – fishing, kayaking, motorcycling and various adventures with Beth. When at home he could be found tinkering in his workshop or in the garage restoring cars and motorcycles.

He had a sweet tooth loving Beth’s homemade ice cream and could always be found carrying a piece of dark chocolate. Bob will be missed fiercely and remembered fondly by all of those who knew him, especially family, friends, dear walking buddies and the Old Guys Ski Club.

The family asks you to join for a celebration of life open house at the Historic Chalet at Granite Peak, 227200 Snowbird Ave, Wausau from 11-2 on Monday, August 15th.

In honor of Bob, and in lieu of flowers the family is asking that memorial donations go to the Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition (CWOCC) which is a non-profit organization focused on the maintenance and diversity of bike trails in Central Wisconsin, donations can be made directly on their website: https://cwocc.org/

Dorothy V. Borth

Dorothy V. Borth, 96, Wausau, died Wednesday August 10, 2022 at Artisan Senior Living under the care of Interim Hospice.

She was born March 9, 1926, in Wausau, daughter of the late Frank and Clara (Welsh) Geier. On February 27, 1958, she married Ray V. Borth in Gleason. He preceded her in death November 10, 1999.

Dorothy had been a member of the VFW Auxiliary and worked various jobs prior to her retirement.

Survivors include her children, Ramona (Donald) Kaminski, Wausau, Frank (Beverly) Bloom, Wausau and William (Pam) Bloom, Wausau; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; sister, Charmaine Unertel, Lake Tomahawk; son-in-law, Dale Krueger, Wausau.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Marylee Krueger; grandson, Frank Bloom Jr.; and siblings, Ralph Geier, Robert Geier and Clara Ann Pontis.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday August 18, 2022 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will preside. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home.

A special thank you to Tim Moe, Interim Hospice and the staff at Artisan Senior Living.

Ronald M. Mathsen

Ronald M. Mathsen, 83, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Azura Memory Care, Rib Mountain, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born October 6, 1938 in Minneapolis, MN, son of the late Melvin and Irene (Singelseter) Mathsen. On June 9, 1962, he was united in marriage to Lillian Johnson in Valier, MT.

Ronald was a Professor of Mathematics at North Dakota State University (NDSU) until his retirement.

Survivors include, his wife, Lillian, Wausau; two sons, Chris Mathsen, Omaha, NE and Curt (Tammy) Mathsen, Minneapolis, MN; four grandchildren, Kinsey (Brett), Baylee (John), Karsten and Kari; and one sister, Sharon (Julian) Jensen.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Lori; grandson, Jacob; and sister, Linda Burckhard.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Fred M. Jewell

Fred “Red” M. Jewell, 89, breathed his last on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family while under the care of Aspirus Hospice Services. Born on April 7, 1933, in Chicago, to the late Fred M. and Beula (Stedman) Jewell. He was raised and educated by the Chicago Children’s System until age 14 when he was placed with his foster mother, Mrs. Ludwig. At the age of 17, Fred enlisted in the US Army as a paratrooper, and September 21, 1951, his feet hit foreign soil as a member of the 187th Airborne. He fought in the Korean War and was honorably discharged on April 10, 1954.

On June 23, 1956, he married Rita Koppa at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Wausau. He loved building a family with her and traveling together. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this year of 2022.

Outside of his career as an offset press operator at Marathon Press, his side hustles tending bar Friday nights at the Pine Bar, an usher for Peterson Funeral Home, driving the courtesy van for O’Malley’s, and greeting patients at Aspirus Clinic in Plover, he had many hobbies. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Somo, bowling Thursday nights on a ‘Knights of Columbus’ league, golfing, cribbage, card games, and building amazing puzzles. He could be found watching the Green Bay Packers, the ‘Fighting Irish’ or ‘Bucky Badger’ football while enjoying a “polish pop.” A teacher at heart; he read to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whenever he had the opportunity.

Survivors include his wife Rita Jewell, Wausau; his children, Brenda (Peter Swartz) Jewell, Berlin, CT; Mary (Allen) Riegel, Kronenwetter; Colleen (Scott) Writz, Wausau; Shelly Jewell, Wausau; as well as eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Fred was preceded in death by Fred Sr. and Beula Jewell, his siblings Clay Jewell and Virginia Stecki.

The family would like to extend special thanks to his caregivers at Aspirus Cancer Center, Dr. Bailey at the Wausau VA, and his Granddaughter Courtney, his homecare giver.

Fred leaves all his family and friends with this Irish blessing:

“Wishing you a rainbow for sunlight after showers, miles, and miles of Irish smiles for golden happy hours, shamrocks at your doorway for luck and laughter too, and a host of friends that never ends, each day your whole life through. May the road rise to meet you.”

Shoua H. Xiong

Shoua H. Xiong, 66, passed away on August 2, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born on May 5, 1956, in Xiang Khouang Province Laos to Sai Toua Her and Kor Vang.

She is survived by her husband Khamsay Sibounheung, her children from 1st marriage 2 sons, Nhia Ge (Nanlued), Xiong. Phong Xiong, 2 daughters Kabor (Kaying) Vang, Mai Va Xiong, 14 grandchildren, 3 brothers and 6 sisters.

Shoua was a home maker and she enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 900 Old Highway 51, Mosinee. Burial will take place on Monday, August 15, 2022, in Eau Claire at the Lakeview Cemetery 1500 Buffington Dr, Eau Claire, WI at 11:00 a.m.

Mary J. Mayer

M. Jean (Curtis) Mayer

Phillips, Wisconsin M. Jean Mayer, age 90, passed away August 8, 2022 surrounded by her family.

She was born November 14, 1931, in Prentice, WI, the daughter of Mark Curtis and Grace (Hoffman) Curtis. Jean attended Prentice schools and graduated from Prentice High School as Salutatorian in 1949.

Jean married Arnie Mayer on January 22, 1951 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Prentice. She was a member of St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church.

She worked in the office of Phillips High school from 1974-1991. After her retirement in 1991 she and Arnie became snowbirds and wintered in Tucson, Arizona. They also enjoyed extensive traveling to 48 of the 50 states, along with Mexico and many provinces in Canada. She enjoyed camping, playing games, birdwatching and playing cards for money.

Jean and her husband, Arnie, lived a life of volunteerism. Jean was a member of the Board of Education at St. Gregory’s School along with volunteering in the classrooms. She volunteered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tucson making sandwiches for the homeless. Jean spent time at Arizona State Veteran’s Hospital working in the Blind Rehabilitation area serving the blind veterans and also volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry in Phillips for many years.

Jean is survived by her husband Arnie and their five children, Joan Mayer of Campbellsport WI, Donna Mayer (Randy Jackson) of Weston, WI, Rick (Heather) Mayer of Phillips, WI, Carol (Neil Babik) of Hancock, WI, and Greg Mayer of Fifield WI, and bonus daughter Mary Baker.

Also surviving are grandchildren Ryan (Stephanie) Mayer, Lodi, WI, Robert Babik, Stockton, CA, Justin (Callie) Mayer, Arbor Vitae, WI, Katie and August Mayer, Phillips, WI. She is also survived by five great grandchildren, Joselyn Babik, Freyja, Fred and Fraser Mayer and Everly Mayer.

Her sister Ramona Schloskey also survives her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by grandson William Babik and sisters Ruby Mathy, Dolores Pokela, and Ruth Hein; and her best friend since 8th grade, Betty Nehls.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made in Jean’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the charity of your choice.

Visitation: Friends and family may call on Friday, August 26, from 9:30 -11:00 am at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church in Phillips.

Service: A mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.

