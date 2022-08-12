For Wausau Pilot & Review

ASHWAUBENON – The Wausau Woodchucks (37-32) bolstered their Northwoods League playoff odds with a tense 3-1 victory over the Green Bay Rockers (29-40) at Capital Credit Union Park on Thursday night.

With Fond du Lac’s loss to Lakeshore, the Woodchucks are now one win away from their first postseason berth since 2014. The Woodchucks would also qualify with a Fond du Lac loss in either of their next two games.

The Woodchucks were held to just three hits, but they made the most of their opportunity in the top of the fourth. After Maurice Gomez (Keiser) and Chase Hug (Evansville) drew walks, an Elie Kligman (Wake Forest) base-hit loaded the bases with one out.

Up stepped Garret Hill (North Dakota State), who smacked a line drive single down the left field line to plate two and gave the Woodchucks the lead. A double-steal and an error helped the Woodchucks jump on top, 3-0.

The Rockers had runners on base in every inning, but Wausau pitchers stranded a total of 12 with timely outs in the win.

Adrian Lopez (Menlo) worked a season-high six innings, holding the Rockers to one run and surrendering just three hits. He struck out two and earned his second win of the summer.

Green Bay scored in the fifth thanks to a sacrifice fly, but Lopez picked off a runner to evade further damage.

Brock Warren (Ripon) earned a nine-out save, walking the tightrope at times but ultimately blanking the Rockers over the game’s final three innings.

Warren, Marathon High School graduate, struck out the side to work around a pair of walks in the seventh and an over-the-shoulder catch by Hug stranded a Rocker in scoring position in the eighth.

After the Rockers loaded the bases in the top of the ninth, Warren struck out Griffin Stevens (Tiffin) and induced a game-ending flyout. Warren has struck out 11 over his first nine innings as a Woodchuck, allowing just one run thus far.

The Woodchucks’ next and final home game of the 2022 regular season is Friday against the Madison Mallards. Gates open at 5:35 p.m. and first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Box seats are sold out, but reserved bleacher seats are still available. It’s American Family Insurance night at the ballpark, with post-game fireworks. Buy tickets at https://northwoodsleague.com/wausau-woodchucks/. The Chucks finish the regular season Saturday night at Madison.