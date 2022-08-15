Wausau Pilot & Review

TOMAH – The Wausau East/West girls golf team took fifth place at the 13-team Tomah Tune-Up on Monday at Hiawatha Golf Course.

Wausau finished with a team score of 380 to take fifth behind Prescott (330), Tomah (340), and Reedsburg and Holmen (370).

Talia Schlindwein had an 82 to finish fourth and Ayla Trollop had an 87 to take 10th place for Wausau.

Ava Salay of Prescott shot a sizzling 67 to win the individual title by six shots over Tomah’s Amelia Zingler.

Wausau East/West will compete at the two-day Wisconsin Rapids Invitational on Aug. 21-22 at the Ridges Golf Course.