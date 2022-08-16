MERRILL – It’s time to get Moov’in on With Tradition! The Lincoln County Fair kicks off Aug. 17 in Merrill, celebrating 138 years of demolition derbies, tractor pulls, live music, entertainment, food and rides.

For the first time ever, there will be a mud bog racing event at the fair, allowing visitors a chance to watch monster trucks compete in a muddy track challenge.

Everything you need to know about the fair

Getting there

The Lincoln County Fair will be held at Merrill Festival Grounds, 2001 E. Second St. in Merrill. Parking is $5 each day, or $13 for the week. As always, the Lincoln County Fair is free.

Free bus rides are available through Merrill-Go-Round. Busses will be at the fairgrounds. For more information about Merrill Transit System, click here.

Hours

Judging for exhibits starts on Aug. 17. Judging for livestock barn animals runs from 8 a.m. to noon. Judging for other exhibits, including poultry, rabbits, goats and exotic animals, runs from noon to 7 p.m.

Fair rides open at 5 p.m. Aug. 17.

On Aug. 18, 19 and 20, the fair is open from 9 a.m. to midnight. On Aug. 21, the fair is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

New at the fair

This year, the fair will feature mug bog racing at the grandstand. Attendees can watch monster trucks and other large vehicles race through a deep mud pit and make it through a 250-foot track. This is a ticketed event.

Rides and wristbands

Fairgoers can buy a wristband in advance for $25 through today, Aug. 16. They can be purchased at Dave’s County Market, Park City Credit Union (Merrill and Tomahawk), and Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce. Wristbands purchased at the fair cost $30.

You can also buy a Mega Band and ride an unlimited number of rides all day, every day. Mega Bands can be purchased at the fair for $90 per person. To buy tickets online, visit spectrumcarnival.com.

Animals

You can view animals all day at the barnyard, from prize-winning cattle to beautiful stallions.

A market animal show and sale will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Stock Pavilion Rotunda.

The small animal auction will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 21 outside the Lokemoen Building.

Entertainment

This year, there will be a kid’s butter-carving contest, ventriloquist, magician, and live music in the entertainment tent. The grandstand will feature a 4-H house show, a free concert, demolition derby, mud bog races, an antique tractor pull and tractor pull. The antique tractor pull is free to the public, but the tractor pull is a ticketed event.

Live music in the entertainment tent includes Lovin’ Country on Aug. 17, Bear Creek Band on Aug. 18, Stetsin & Lace on Aug. 19, and Diamonds & Whiskey on Aug. 20. Live music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Members of New Testament Church will be in the entertainment tent at 10 a.m. Aug. 21.

Ticketed events

The traditional demolition derby returns, so get ready to watch drivers crash and smash in the competition. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19.

The tractor pull event will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 20.

Mud bog racing will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 21. Ear protection is suggested for small children.

All ticketed events take place in the main stage grandstand. Tickets are free for children ages 5 and younger. For children ages 6 to 11, tickets are $5. For those 12 and older, tickets are $10.

For more information about the Lincoln County Fair, visit lincolncofair.com.