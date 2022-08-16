Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Wesley and Brittany Lodel announce the birth of their son Walker Elliot, born at 4:47 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022. Walker weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

Christopher Haebig and Kasey Berna announce the birth of their son Kaiden James, born at 12:55 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022. Kaiden weighed 8 pounds.

Dylan and Bailey Sleeper announce the birth of their daughter Daphne Athena, born at 1:49 p.m. Aug. 8, 2022. Daphne weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

James Marquardt and Allison Brewer announce the birth of their daughter Eleanor Reed, born at 8:47 a.m. Aug. 8, 2022. Eleanor weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

JoAnne Cloud announces the birth of her daughter Jolayah Kristabel, born Aug. 4, 2022. Jolayah weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces.

Jaime Pittsley and Ashley Neumann announce the birth of their son Micco Allen, born at 6:41 p.m. Aug. 5, 2022. Micco weighed 10 pounds, 4 ounces.

Marcus and Katie Harry announce the birth of their son Baker Donald, born at 6:27 a.m. Aug. 6, 2022. Baker weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Cameron and Mindy Diedrich announce the birth of their daughters Raya Marie and Lexus Dawn, born at 2:35 p.m. and 2:42 p.m., respectively. Raya weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces; Lexus 5 pounds, 10 ounces.

Alyssa Gagas announces the birth of her son Henry James, born at 12:02 p.m. July 31, 2022. Henry weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Michael Spencer and Nicole Pikus announce the birth of their daughter Isabelle Sage, born at 6:15 a.m. July 30, 2022. Isabelle weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.