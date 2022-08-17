Jenny Tegart

Jenny Tegart passed away on August 15th, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston, after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family.

Jennifer Maud Tegart was born on September 9th, 1949 in Cape Town, South Africa to Georgina (nee Gibson) and Walter Sleggs. Her mother, Georgina, was a registered nurse who immigrated to South Africa from England, and married Walter, a pharmacist. They had four children, Bill, Rosemary, Elizabeth and Jennifer. They eventually settled in Rhodesia (Zimbabwe). One of Jennifer’s earliest memories is taking a steam train from Cape Town to their new home in the capital Salisbury, in 1956.

Although their father passed away in her youth, Jennifer remembered her childhood fondly. She was spirited, mischievous and very beautiful. As a young woman, she caught the eye of the boy next door. She fell deeply in love with Nigel Tegart, a relationship that would bring her adventure, family and an enduring love story.

Nigel and Jennifer were married and they honeymooned in the Eastern Highlands of Rhodesia. In the years following, Jennifer and Nigel welcomed their children, John, Georgina, David and Thomas. Her family brought her great joy, and that joy was magnified many times over with the addition of daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

An electrical engineer, Nigel was offered opportunities to work around the world and Jennifer was thrilled to accompany him. She enjoyed postings around Southern Africa, England and Iran. Early in their marriage, between assignments, they toured Europe in a van with their two eldest children traveling as far as the French Alps. They lived for a while in the Eastern Cape, South Africa, in the area around Mthatha, formerly Umtata, and Johannesburg, South Africa. Jennifer’s children were always first in her mind. While her love for Africa was strong, she was determined to relocate to the USA, a place she believed would secure their future success.

In 1990, she used her inheritance from her mother to bring her family to tour America. She managed to create an itinerary that included everyone’s wish list, while honoring America’s history and landscape. The result was a hodgepodge of Niagara Falls and Graceland, the Smithsonian and Daytona Beach, New York City and Pike’s Peak, Disney World and Toad Suck Ferry, Arkansas. In 1992, her dream came true, and she immigrated with her family to Rothschild, Wisconsin.

She worked at Shopko Optical in Rothschild until her illness last week. It was almost impossible for her family members not to bump into someone who would only buy their glasses from Jenny. She was proud to be honored for her sales by her company with a trip to Arizona where she got to design and name her own pair of glasses.

Jenny’s house in Rothschild was home to so much happiness and celebration. It is fondly remembered for her perennial gardens that ate up more lawn space each year, and her perennial feasts at Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. She used to joke that if Nigel was allowed to curl and golf then she was allowed spend an equal amount on her grandchildren. Nigel knows he will find future clothing and shoes for her two youngest grandchildren tucked away in the spare room closet.

Her move to her Birnamwood house in 2012 allowed her to embark on her dream of a large vegetable garden surrounded by fruit trees and berry bushes. On a flat area just below the house, raised garden beds soon began to sprout. Neighbors gaped at the scale of the project. In the end, Nigel joked, it was a garden that could be seen from space – as evidenced by a printout from google earth. She tended to it up until the day she fell ill, and her pantry is full of preserves and jam. She other hobby was birdwatching from her dining room. Nigel built her a multilevel feeder to attract all manner and form of birds and never begrudged the small fortune she spent on seed, syrup and suet.

Her home, wherever it was, was the meeting point for her large family and the place for all holiday meals. She somehow managed to include everyone’s special dish and always ended the meal with her famous brown pudding. This dessert, common by name, but not by taste, will finally be passed down to the next generation of Tegarts (although its superlative execution is not secured).

Jenny was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She leaves behind a legacy of love and beauty and kindness. May the lord bless her and keep her and give her peace.

Jennifer is survived by her husband Nigel, her one true love and best friend, and by her children John (Laura), Georgina, David (Alena), and Thomas (Jenn) and grandchildren Kaitlyn, Sarah, Jack, Evan, Elizabeth and Albert. She is further survived by her sisters Rosemary and Elizabeth. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Bill.

A visitation will be held at Helke Funeral Home, Wausau on Friday August 19th between 4pm and 7pm. Please join us to share your joyful memories. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Jenny’s honor to Operation Christmas Child, Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Ralph M. Imm

Ralph M. Imm, age 92, passed away on August 11, 2022, at Mount View Care Center.

Ralph was born on March 12, 1930, the son of William and Hattie (Joers) Imm in Milwaukee, WI. On September 6, 1952 Ralph married Evelyn Radtke, in Waukegan, IL. They spent 59 years together, traveling, fishing, and as Evelyn would say, “ just having fun.” Ralph also liked to hunt and camp. He was a member of the Dairyland Rambler’s Travel Club.

Ralph served his country for five years in the United States Navy, upon his honorable discharge he worked for 30 years for Exxon Oil Co., U.S.A., in Milwaukee & Louisiana.

He is survived by his four nieces: Cheryl (William) Hackbarth, Laurie Grant, Connie (Gary) Ruplinger, and Carla (Dennis) Elliott and his nephew: Clark Radtke.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Evelyn, his brothers: William and Kenneth; his sister Arlene, and his cousin Bernice Baerwald.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel. The family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the chapel. Entombment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Make a Wish Foundation, Alzheimer Association or Cancer research.

The family wishes to thank the very caring staff of Mount View Care Center – 4th floor staff and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements.

Irene L. Knetter

Irene L. Knetter, 98, Wausau, passed away peacefully knowing God was by her side on Monday August 15, 2022 at Copperleaf, Weston.

She was born October 15, 1923, in the town of Mosinee, daughter of the late Joseph and Cecelia (Skrzypchak) Lepak, Town of Cassel. She grew up on their family farm with three sisters and seven brothers. On November 4, 1944, she married Clarence Knetter at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cassel. He preceded her in death on 11/28/1986.

Irene and Clarence moved to Wausau where they raised six children and sent them to catholic school at Holy Name of Jesus. As a couple, their time together was often spent at the local dance halls where they would polka and waltz. Irene was a meticulous homemaker and loving mother who was an example of kindness and caring, and provided a positive impact for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

As a dedicated member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish, she was an active member of the Prayer Group and St. Catherines Council. She prayed the rosary daily.

Some of her favorite activities were taking her daily hikes, going out to dinner for a Friday fish fry with family and friends, bus trips to events, and watching her grandchildren play hockey, soccer, and baseball. She was a true Brewer baseball, and Packer football fan.

Survivors include four sons, Thomas (Barbara) Knetter, Deforest, WI; Jerry Knetter, Evansville, WI; Mark (Beth) Knetter, Wausau; Pat Knetter, Kronenwetter; Sons-in-Law, Scott Durand, Boulder Junction; Jerome Schilling, Wausau; Two Sisters, Caroline (Carol) Mason, Marathon; Evelyn (Richard) Imhoff, Racine, WI; Two Brothers, Jerome Lepak, Big Bend, WI; Kenneth Lepak, Edgar.

She was a remarkable grandma to nine grandchildren, Erin (Jonathan) Matta; Erik (Amber) Knetter; Ann Knetter; Naomi (Jason) Holzmann; Brent Schilling; Brady Schilling; Derek Knetter; David (Morgan) Knetter; Kelly (André) Carriveau. She was also blessed with seven great grandchildren, Ellison, Nolan, & Leighton Matta, Lucy & Wyatt Knetter, Mira & Dean Holzmann.

Besides her parents and Husband, she was preceded in death by two Daughters, Judy Durand and Nancy Schilling; A Sister, Violegene Parlier; five Brothers, Raymond Lepak, Thomas Lepak, Marvin Lepak, Franklin Lepak and Norman Lepak; Two Daughters-in Law, Julie Knetter; Laurie Knetter.



The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. Friday August 19, 2022 at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mary I. Sullivan

Mary Isabel (Landon) Sullivan, 105, died July 5, 2022, at Renaissance Assisted Living, Weston, Wis, under the hospice care of Interim HealthCare of Wausau. She was a long-time resident of Montreal, Wis. Mary and her twin sister, Sarah Janet Landon, were born Nov. 25, 1916, in Wausau, Wis., the daughters of John Stewart Landon and Mary Isabel (McInnis) Landon. They spent their early years in Medford, Wis. and Ironwood, Mich., and graduated from Ironwood High School. Mary and Sarah graduated from Carroll College in Waukesha, Wis. in 1938. After early employment in Wausau and Ironwood, Mary moved to Minneapolis, where she worked as payroll manager at North American Life & Casualty Co. She enjoyed her time working and socializing with her sister and friends in Minneapolis.

On Dec. 31, 1955, Mary married George D. Sullivan at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montreal, Wis., and returned to the Montreal/Hurley/Ironwood area. Mary was a dedicated wife and mother and enjoyed helping George in his law office before he was elected Iron County District Attorney and later circuit court judge. After George died October 25, 1964, she raised their two children in the family home in Montreal, where she lived for almost 60 years.

Mary was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Ironwood, the Hurley Lionettes, and a charter member of the Eagle Bluff Country Club. She was an avid bridge player, and belonged to several bridge clubs. Mary loved to read and had a keen mind for business and read the Wall Street Journal daily. She enjoyed the outdoors, and spent time golfing, snowshoeing, cross country skiing and walking her beloved dog Sada. Mary enjoyed gardening, especially roses, and had many beautiful house plants. She loved having her family around, especially at the holidays. After her children were grown, Mary took classes in oil painting, and painted many beautiful landscapes. She continued to follow the news of the Gogebic/Iron County area through the Iron County Miner after she moved away from the area.

Mary is survived by her children, Sarah Sullivan of Roseville, Minn., and John (Denise) Sullivan of Wausau; grandchildren John Sullivan and Erin (Iain) Cameron; great grandson, James; and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents; her sister, Sarah; parents-in-law, George W. and Florence J. (McDonell) Sullivan; and brothers and sisters in-law Joseph (Martha, Eugenia) Sullivan, Gerald (Kay) Sullivan, James (Muriel) Sullivan, and Margaret Sullivan.

The family would like to thank the staff at Renaissance Assisted Living and Interim HealthCare of Wausau for their special care of Mary.

Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, Wausau, with the Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers officiating. Box lunch to follow. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 am to time of service. Inurnment service will be at 12:30 pm on Sept. 24 in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hurley, with the Rev. Hrudaya Raju Sunkara officiating.

Memorial gifts preferred to First Presbyterian Church, 406 Grant St., Wausau, WI 55403 or online at FirstPresWausau.org or to the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired, 754 Williamson St., Madison, WI 53703 or online at WCBlind.org.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements.

Carol D. Pollard

Carol D. Pollard, 80, Wausau, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

She was born December 16, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late Roy and Dorothy (Emerson) Oberg. On June 19, 1971, she was united in marriage to Donald Pollard at the Wayside Chapel in Edgewater, WI. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2003.

Carol loved to travel and had visited all 50 States. She traveled extensively with her 5th wheel and cat after her husband’s passing. She fell in love with Gulf Shores, Alabama and maintained a second home there. She liked to visit friends and family. She enjoyed quilting, fishing and singing in the church choir and was proud to have performed at Carnegie Hall.

Carol taught school for over 30 years, most of which was for the Wausau School District (8th grade science). Following her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at the church food bank and tutoring children in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

She is survived by her son, Stephen Pollard, Grand Juction, Colorado and her brother, Cliff Oberg and his family of Osceola, Indiana.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Sharon K. Newell

Sharon Kay (Spranger) Newell, 67, of Merrill, WI, passed away on Wednesday August 10, 2022 under the care of Aspirius Hospice Care at Pine Crest Nursing Home NCHC.

Sharon was born in Stoddard County Missouri on February 9, 1955, to Llyod and Irene (Jarrell) Spranger. Sharon lived in Missouri on and off, residing in Racine WI the remainder of her time until she moved to Merrill, WI to spend the rest of her days.

Sharon married Rocky J Newell in 1982 in Missouri.

Sharon was a factory worker for part of her life. Sharon Loved to just sit outside and feel the sun on her face, rather than watch television. She loved fishing, although she was would not eat it. She believed in catch and release. Sharon was a caring soul, who would give everything she had if it helped someone else have an easier life. Sharon was a big fan of Elvis Presley, even owning a large ceramic statue of him. There was not an Elvis Presley movie she has not seen. Sharon and her siblings were jokesters, always pulling pranks on each other. Sharon loved getting together with family and playing cards and having dinner on the weekends. Recently Sharon had an ongoing commentary with 2 of her nieces; about them being on the 3rd floor and she is on the 5th floor- she will meet them in the middle, and they can be together.

Sharon was proceeded in death by her husband Rocky J Newell, Son – Thomas W. Taylor, her parents Lloyd and Irene (Jarrell) Spranger, Brothers- Lloyd G Spranger, David Spranger, Gordon Spranger, Sister-Donna M. Gronholm.

Sharon is survived by her son Jerry S. Taylor, Sisters Mary Spranger and Judith (Roy) Ours, Brother n law Clifford Gronholm SR., Granddaughter’s Amber Taylor, Kayla (Mike) Mizell, Megan (Kole) Kelley. Great Granddaughter Ada Mizell and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Trinity Church by Pastor Gustafson, 107 North State Street Merrill ,WI 54452. Visitation will be from 9am- 10 am, service will be held at 10 am with a luncheon to follow.

Memorials in lieu of flowers can be sent in care of Katrina Woller N3317 County Road G, Merrill, WI 54452.