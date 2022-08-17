For Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – In a winner-take-all Game 3 of the Northwoods League Great Lakes West sub-divisional series, the Wausau Woodchucks were eliminated with a 9-1 loss to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

A seven-run fifth inning proved decisive for the Rafters, who blasted a pair of three-run homers in the frame to stun the Woodchucks – ending their magical second-half run at Witter Field on Tuesday night.

Early in the game, starter Jace Baumann (UW-Stout), a Mosinee native, kept Rapids off the board. He induced a pair of inning-ending double play grounders, carrying momentum from a seven-inning gem Friday night in the Woodchucks’ playoff clincher.

On the other side, Rafters righty Cooper Robinson (UC-Irvine) held serve – until a pair of walks opened the door for the Woodchucks in the top of the third.

Jc Ng (Pomona-Pitzer) laid a sacrifice bunt, moving both Jakob Boos (UW-Stevens Point) and Maurice Gomez (Keiser) into scoring position.

Chase Hug (Evansville) belted a line-drive to center field, which fell into the glove of Brady Jurgella (Minnesota). It was deep enough to plate Boos from third, giving Wausau a 1-0 lead.

Baumann did not allow an earned run over his final 15 innings on the mound this season. But a pair of errors by the Woodchucks in the fifth set the stage for a Rafters’ ambush.

Wisconsin Rapids tied the game on an overthrow at third base by Baumann – who was trying to get the lead runner out on a bunt.

Aidan Brewer (Hillsdale) homered to left field two batters later, putting the Rafters in front 4-1.

With the crowd energized, the Rafters rallied for three more off Woodchucks reliever Brock Warren (Ripon), a Marathon native. A double and a walk brought Jacob Igawa (Hawaii) to the plate with two outs. His no-doubter to left field put the game virtually out of reach.

Two more Rafters runs would score, but the Woodchucks were unable to mount much of a response in the late innings. Hug and Brock Larsen (Century) each led off innings with hits, but no Woodchuck would advance past second for the remainder of the game. Robinson worked a collegiate career-long seven innings in a victory.

A traveling crowd of Woodchucks fans cheered until the final out, but the Rafters hung on comfortably.

The 2022 Woodchucks put together a spectacular stretch run. Trailing Fond du Lac and Lakeshore by 3 1/2 games at the Major League Dreams Showcase break on Aug. 2, the Chucks reeled off seven straight wins to take second place in the overall standings with a record of 38-33.

They won nine of their final 11 games to bring playoff baseball back to Wausau for the first time since 2014. A win Monday was their first playoff victory since 2010. But they fell one game short of capturing the team’s first playoff series win since taking home the NWL championship in 2003.

Wisconsin Rapids moves on to a Great Lakes Division championship matchup with Kalamazoo on Wednesday.