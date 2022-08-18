Stepped-up patrols began this week to prevent tragedies caused by impaired driving on our roads.

Wisconsin State Patrol and law enforcement agencies across the state will work together to stop impaired drivers throughout the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

This campaign began Aug. 17 and runs through Labor Day; a time when many are traveling for end of summer celebrations.

“Our goal of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is to eliminate the dangers of drunk driving and work toward zero deaths on Wisconsin roads,” State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said in a news release.

Plan ahead for safe travel

· If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver, or find a safe alternative way home. Never allow someone who is impaired to get behind the wheel.



· Protect yourself and your passengers every time you travel. Buckle up, phone down. Watch your speed and eliminate distractions.



· If you suspect a driver is impaired, pull over and call 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle and location.



· Download the free Drive Sober mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services.



· Some bars and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home.