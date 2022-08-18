Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Kurt Jacobs, 25, of Wausau. Aug. 16, 2022: Tampering with a GPS tracking device
Diamond J. Haywood-Ashford, 27, of Wausau. Aug. 16, 2022: Bail jumping
WANTED: Christopher M. Stockman, 40, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Aug. 18, 2022: Bail jumping, manufacture or deliver THC
Deanne Yevette Taylor-Hajdu, 21, of Wausau. Fourth-offense OWI, operating while revoked, bail jumping
Tou Fue Lee, 37, of Wausau. Aug. 18, 2022; Bail jumping
John Lueth, 44, of Wausau. Aug. 17, 2022: Stalking with a previous violent crime conviction, bail jumping
Kelsey Zastrow, 33, of Wausau. Aug. 16, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping
Melissa Malueg, 38, of Wausau. Aug. 12, 2022: Burglary, criminal damage to property, bail jumping
Michael Prue, 49, of Wausau. Aug. 15, 2022: Throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor; battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; criminal damage to property
Michael Seehafer, 52, of Lily. Aug. 15, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Sarahlee R. Vue, 30, of Wausau. Aug. 18, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Jorge Bernal-Ozuna, 36, of Colby. Possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping
Jill Kreitzer, 52, of Wausau. Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct
Gregory Manthie, 31, of Wausau. Aug. 17, 2022: Child enticement, exposing genitals to a child, attempted sexual intercourse with a child age 16 or older
Heath Climer, 49, of Wilcox. Aug. 17, 2022: Bail jumping
Dustin Peterson, 23, of Wausau. Aug. 16, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping
Douglas Helke, 79, of Weston. Aug. 17, 2022: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run, disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon
Nehemiah J. Jaecks, 26, of Mosinee. Aug. 11, 2022: Bail jumping, criminal trespass to dwelling
Aidan Emmerich, 23, of Wausau. Aug. 17, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription
Casey Pedersen, 22, of Merrill. Aug. 15, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Chiong Vang, 33, of Wausau. Aug. 17, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia
