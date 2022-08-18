WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College is the recipient of a $340,000 National Science Foundation grant designed to build the machine tool workforce in central Wisconsin over the next three years, NTC announced this week.

The Retool Project focuses on machine tool technician training and careers, diversity and accessibility. The grant was written in collaboration with the Hmong American Center; Central Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance, with support from Lange Machine & Tool Co.; JARP Industries and North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board.

The grant will support community outreach of machine tool training and careers through NTC’s Advanced Manufacturing Mobile Lab and the Emerging Technologies Mobile Lab, which will be showcased during K-12 and community events.

Additionally, NTC will retool curriculum to develop a new CNC machining technician certificate, and will update and refresh the existing basic machining, machine tool operation and machine tool technics technical diplomas.

NTC’s collaboration with the local Hmong American Center and employer partners will give students the opportunity to job shadow professionals in the field and provide internships. Employer partners will also host business tours, serve as panelists and guest speakers in the classroom, identify mentors and potential funders for scholarships to support students.